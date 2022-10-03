Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 69,350 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the period. USA Truck accounts for approximately 3.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 6.60% of USA Truck worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in USA Truck by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USAK stock remained flat at $31.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USA Truck Profile

StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Featured Stories

