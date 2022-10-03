Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 21,050 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Trading Up 10.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE MUR traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. 41,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,098. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

