Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 2,900 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.65. 16,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,525. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

