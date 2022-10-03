Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 14.8% in September

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $61.33. 744,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

