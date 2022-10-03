Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Saia comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $25,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia Stock Performance

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA opened at $190.00 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.