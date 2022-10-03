Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,529 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Fluor worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fluor by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 364,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 207,809 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 577,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

