Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

