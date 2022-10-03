Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dycom Industries worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

