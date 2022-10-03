Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,664 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.16 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

