Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 452,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

KTOS opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

