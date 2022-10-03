Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

NYSE EL opened at $215.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day moving average of $256.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.85 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

