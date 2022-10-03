GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,694. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

