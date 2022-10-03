Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $500.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,029.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

