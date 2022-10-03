Green Climate World (WGC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Green Climate World has a total market capitalization of $315.51 million and approximately $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Green Climate World has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Green Climate World’s official website is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

