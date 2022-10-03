GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at GreenLight Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,403,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 96.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 105,625 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

