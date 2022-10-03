GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at GreenLight Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,403,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 96.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 105,625 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

