GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 96.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 105,625 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
