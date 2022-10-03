Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $626,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,507 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 211,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.85 on Monday, reaching $234.59. 69,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

