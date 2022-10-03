Grimes & Company Inc. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ciena worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Ciena Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,744. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,514.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,279. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

