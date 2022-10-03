Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 2,637 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.76. 67,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.