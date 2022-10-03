Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 432,202 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432,202 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.11. 87,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

