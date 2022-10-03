Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 687,389 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,389 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 389,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 365,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,895,724 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.