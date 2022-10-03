Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GFAI opened at $0.24 on Monday. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

