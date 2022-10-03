Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.17 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

