Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

