Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HALB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 416,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,679. Halberd has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Halberd alerts:

Halberd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

