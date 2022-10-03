Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,072 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $26.24. 318,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819,021. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

