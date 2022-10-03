Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanger by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after acquiring an additional 483,304 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanger by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 91,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,552,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after buying an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Price Performance

NYSE:HNGR remained flat at $18.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hanger has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.56 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

