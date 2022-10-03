Harrington Investments INC Has $2.38 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $233.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.