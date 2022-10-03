Harrington Investments INC Purchases 1,500 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. 57,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

