Harrington Investments INC Raises Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

