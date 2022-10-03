Harrington Investments INC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.