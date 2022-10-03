Harrington Investments INC Sells 148 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.74. 54,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

