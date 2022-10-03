Harrington Investments INC Sells 2,261 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in PayPal by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.68. 73,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.