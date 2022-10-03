Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $449.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.90 and a 200 day moving average of $541.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

