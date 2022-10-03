Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 6,710 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

