Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

