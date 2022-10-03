Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.
Shares of WMT opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
