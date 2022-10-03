Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.57 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.