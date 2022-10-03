Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $391.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

