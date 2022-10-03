Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

