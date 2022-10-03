Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.60

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

