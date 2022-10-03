H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1,388.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 789,950 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 4.1 %

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

