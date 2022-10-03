Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Up 4.2 %

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

