Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 10,675 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Bank of Hawaii worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

