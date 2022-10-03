Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $151.50 on Monday, reaching $4,138.58. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,298. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.