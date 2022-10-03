Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

