Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.04. 149,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

