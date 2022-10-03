Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $32.05. 177,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

