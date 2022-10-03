Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,256,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $458,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.58. 197,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,745. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.