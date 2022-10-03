Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $62.12. 302,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

