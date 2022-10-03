Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $159,204,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $44,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.8 %

Henry Schein stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. 22,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

